Turn your spreadsheet into something that works like an app.
You control exactly what your users can access, and what actions they can do.
Make use of your data, and turn manual processes into automated ones.
Onboarding and application forms
Real-time comments and collaboration
Secure file upload
Customer and team dashboards
Try one of our sample apps and find out how Stacker could change your business
A customizable CRM app based on your data. Manage customers, contacts, support tickets and meetings.
View More >
Let your customers self-serve to update their details, and track their orders.
View More >
Allow your mobile workforce to keep track of their worklists, look up data on the go, and submit invoices.
View More >
A client portal for a full-service web and digital agency to view inflight projects, status updates and to plan future work.
Allowing their technicians to see the list of jobs they have to do, write a summary report once the job is complete, and submit their invoices and see when their payments will be made.
Companies can log in and manage their licenses for various software products, and raise support tickets
A customizable CRM app based on your data. Manage customers, contacts, support tickets and meetings.
A performance management app for a manger to view and edit the ratings of team members, without seeing the rest of the company.
An order management app to log orders and follow them through the operations process through to fulfilment.
Try a demo→
A customizable CRM app based on your data. Manage customers, contacts, support tickets and meetings.
View More >
Try a demo→
Let your customers self-serve to update their details, and track their orders.
View More >
Try a demo→
Allow your mobile workforce to keep track of their worklists, look up data on the go, and submit invoices.
View More >
Here's what the people who use us every day have to say
A customizable CRM app based on your data. Manage customers, contacts, support tickets and meetings.
View More >
Let your customers self-serve to update their details, and track their orders.
View More >
Allow your mobile workforce to keep track of their worklists, look up data on the go, and submit invoices.
View More >
A client portal for a full-service web and digital agency to view inflight projects, status updates and to plan future work.
Allowing their technicians to see the list of jobs they have to do, write a summary report once the job is complete, and submit their invoices and see when their payments will be made.
Companies can log in and manage their licenses for various software products, and raise support tickets
A customizable CRM app based on your data. Manage customers, contacts, support tickets and meetings.
A performance management app for a manger to view and edit the ratings of team members, without seeing the rest of the company.
An order management app to log orders and follow them through the operations process through to fulfilment.